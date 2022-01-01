Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve beef salad

Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco salad Beef$10.49
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn
tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème
on the side. Beef 9.99
More about Two Cousins
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Taco Salad$9.49
Iceberg Lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, & crunchy tortilla chips served with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

