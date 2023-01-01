Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.50
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Item pic

 

Callaloo

351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Bread Pudding$6.00
Dulce de leche caramel sauce
More about Callaloo

