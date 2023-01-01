Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Lancaster
/
Lancaster
/
Bread Pudding
Lancaster restaurants that serve bread pudding
GRILL
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
28 E KING ST, Lancaster
Avg 4.5
(2573 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$7.50
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Callaloo
351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Coconut Bread Pudding
$6.00
Dulce de leche caramel sauce
More about Callaloo
Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster
Souvlaki
Meatloaf
Tarts
Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken Salad
Veggie Burritos
Pad Thai
Cake
More near Lancaster to explore
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1010 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(192 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(943 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston