Brisket in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve brisket

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster image

 

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef Brisket$11.75
Delicious corned beef brisket, melted provolone cheese, and house-made slaw grilled on wheat bread.
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel image

 

Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel

480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Beef Brisket$21.00
Herb-infused gnocchi, rosemary port wine demi-glace, served with roasted carrots, leeks, celery, and tomatoes
More about Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$15.50
smoked brisket with melted cheddar and mozzarella and tomato jam
More about American Bar and Grill
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smokey Tavern Brisket$14.00
Slow-roasted beef brisket, caramelized onions, BBQ horseradish sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of slaw and choice fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets (2)
More about Loxley's

