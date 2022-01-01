Brisket in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve brisket
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
29 E. King Street, Lancaster
|Corned Beef Brisket
|$11.75
Delicious corned beef brisket, melted provolone cheese, and house-made slaw grilled on wheat bread.
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster
|Braised Beef Brisket
|$21.00
Herb-infused gnocchi, rosemary port wine demi-glace, served with roasted carrots, leeks, celery, and tomatoes
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$15.50
smoked brisket with melted cheddar and mozzarella and tomato jam
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Smokey Tavern Brisket
|$14.00
Slow-roasted beef brisket, caramelized onions, BBQ horseradish sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of slaw and choice fries or homemade chips.
