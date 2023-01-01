Bulgogi in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about SeoulMates Korean Kitchen - 351 North Mulberry Street
SeoulMates Korean Kitchen - 351 North Mulberry Street
351 North Mulberry Street, Lancaster
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$22.00
Bulgogi marinated NY strip, SeoulMates kimchi, short grain rice, cucumber salad, gochujang honey mayo, fresh scallions, toasted sesame seeds, sunny side up egg
More about Callaloo
Callaloo
351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster
|Bulgogi Cheesesteaks for Two
|$32.00
ASSEMBLE YOUR OWN CHEESESTEAKS. Shaved beef, bulgogi marinade, sautéed onion & house made kimchi will be cooked together, homemade cheese sauce on the side, hoagie rolls on the side.
|Bulgogi Beef Bowl
|$22.00
Bulgogi marinated beef, basmati rice, house made kimchi, pickled carrot & daikon, purple cabbage, scallion, sesame, Sriracha mayo, sunny side up egg