Bulgogi in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve bulgogi

SeoulMates Korean Kitchen - 351 North Mulberry Street

351 North Mulberry Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Bowl$22.00
Bulgogi marinated NY strip, SeoulMates kimchi, short grain rice, cucumber salad, gochujang honey mayo, fresh scallions, toasted sesame seeds, sunny side up egg
More about SeoulMates Korean Kitchen - 351 North Mulberry Street
Callaloo

351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Cheesesteaks for Two$32.00
ASSEMBLE YOUR OWN CHEESESTEAKS. Shaved beef, bulgogi marinade, sautéed onion & house made kimchi will be cooked together, homemade cheese sauce on the side, hoagie rolls on the side.
Bulgogi Beef Bowl$22.00
Bulgogi marinated beef, basmati rice, house made kimchi, pickled carrot & daikon, purple cabbage, scallion, sesame, Sriracha mayo, sunny side up egg
More about Callaloo

