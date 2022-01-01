Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito Jefe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Max's Eatery

38 W King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Jefe$10.50
hot sausage and caramelized onions with fresh eggs, crispy tots and queso fresco. with a side of house roasted salsa verde
More about Max's Eatery
Item pic

 

Max&Go! Richmond Square

600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burritos$8.00
THE CARNI - Bacon, onions, egg, tots, and cheddar cheese
THE MARKET BURRO - squash, zucchini, bell peppers, and onions with cheddar cheese & crispy tots
More about Max&Go! Richmond Square
Breakfast Burrito image

 

CoffeeCo

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
More about CoffeeCo
Breakfast Burrito image

 

CoffeeCo

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
More about CoffeeCo
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$14.50
One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, onions
Burrito Tapatio$14.50
Two burritos, one filled with chicken and beans and one filled with beef and beans , topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, served with a side of rice or beans.
Steak Burrito$15.20
One flour tortilla filled with steak, rice beans, and onions topped with a tomato sauce and cheese
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

