Burritos in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve burritos
More about Max's Eatery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Max's Eatery
38 W King St, Lancaster
|Burrito Jefe
|$10.50
hot sausage and caramelized onions with fresh eggs, crispy tots and queso fresco. with a side of house roasted salsa verde
More about Max&Go! Richmond Square
Max&Go! Richmond Square
600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville
|Burritos
|$8.00
THE CARNI - Bacon, onions, egg, tots, and cheddar cheese
THE MARKET BURRO - squash, zucchini, bell peppers, and onions with cheddar cheese & crispy tots
More about CoffeeCo
CoffeeCo
2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store
Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store
805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster
|Fajita Burrito
|$14.50
One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, onions
|Burrito Tapatio
|$14.50
Two burritos, one filled with chicken and beans and one filled with beef and beans , topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, served with a side of rice or beans.
|Steak Burrito
|$15.20
One flour tortilla filled with steak, rice beans, and onions topped with a tomato sauce and cheese