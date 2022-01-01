Cake in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve cake
GRILL
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
28 E KING ST, Lancaster
|NUTELLA MOUSSE CAKE
|$7.50
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Signature Lump Crab Cake
|$25.95
Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Seasoned to perfection with house-made Tartar or House-made Cocktail Sauce. Served with Chef's Daily Vegetable and your choice of a Baked Potato or Fries and a Small house Salad with your choice of dressing. *Currently served with 1 Crab Cake due to national shortage. Contact restaurant for details.*
Cest La Vie
50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Croissant, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Aioli
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster
|Crab Cakes
|$20.00
Sweet corn fritters, lemon dill aioli
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$7.99
Exactly what You Think.....A Funnel Cake, But Fries
|Crab Cake Add On
|$9.99
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
|Carrot Cake Muffin
|$2.99
|P.B. Tandy Cake
|$2.75
|Crumb Cake
|$2.75
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Caramel Peanut Butter Snickers Cake
|$5.99
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99
|Pistacchio Ricotta Cake
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$8.00
Pineapple upside down cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with a sweet dark rum sauce.
|Parm & Herb risotto cake
|$5.00
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.00
Broiled crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
43 West King Street, Lancaster
|Chocolate Cake w/ Peanut Butter Icing
|$3.00
|Strawberry Crunch Cake
|$3.00