Cake in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve cake

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House image

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NUTELLA MOUSSE CAKE$7.50
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Decades image

 

Decades

438 N Queen St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chocolate Mint Cake$7.00
More about Decades
Item pic

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Signature Lump Crab Cake$25.95
Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Seasoned to perfection with house-made Tartar or House-made Cocktail Sauce. Served with Chef's Daily Vegetable and your choice of a Baked Potato or Fries and a Small house Salad with your choice of dressing. *Currently served with 1 Crab Cake due to national shortage. Contact restaurant for details.*
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Cest La Vie image

 

Cest La Vie

50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Croissant, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Aioli
More about Cest La Vie
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel image

 

Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel

480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$20.00
Sweet corn fritters, lemon dill aioli
More about Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$7.99
Exactly what You Think.....A Funnel Cake, But Fries
Crab Cake Add On$9.99
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Muffin$2.99
P.B. Tandy Cake$2.75
Crumb Cake$2.75
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caramel Peanut Butter Snickers Cake$5.99
Carrot Cake$5.99
Pistacchio Ricotta Cake$5.99
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$8.00
Pineapple upside down cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with a sweet dark rum sauce.
Parm & Herb risotto cake$5.00
More about Loxley's
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster image

 

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Broiled crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
The Steakout Express (Lancaster) image

 

The Steakout Express (Lancaster)

43 West King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake w/ Peanut Butter Icing$3.00
Strawberry Crunch Cake$3.00
More about The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistacho Cake$5.00
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.50
3 Leches Cake$6.50
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

