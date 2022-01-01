Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Decades

438 N Queen St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich - Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Smoked Ham, Horseradish Honey Mustard, Hawaiian Roll$13.00
Fried Pepper Jack Cheese Bites - Horseradish Honey Mustard$10.00
Fried Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce, Horseradish Honey Mustard$9.00
More about Decades
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
COMBO #1 Cheese Burger & Fries$7.99
Bacon Cheese French Fries$6.99
Cheese Fries$4.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
American Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Small Cheese Fries$6.00
More about American Bar and Grill
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheese Fries$7.99
Cheese fries$6.50
More about Two Cousins
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS

Finazzo's Italian Restaurant

2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.4 (1032 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$6.99
Loaded Cheese Fries$9.99
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway) image

 

Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)

1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Fries
More about Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$8.99
More about Tobias S. Frogg
606855ea-c216-4b26-a915-6ce3603fba4b image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$5.99
French Fries With option of Liquid Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella or Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Bacon Cheese Fries$7.99
Crispy Fries With the Choices of 3 Kinds of Cheese topped with Crispy Bacon
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac and Cheese with French Fries$6.95
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

