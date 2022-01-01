Cheese fries in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve cheese fries
Decades
438 N Queen St, Lancaster
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich - Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Smoked Ham, Horseradish Honey Mustard, Hawaiian Roll
|$13.00
|Fried Pepper Jack Cheese Bites - Horseradish Honey Mustard
|$10.00
|Fried Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce, Horseradish Honey Mustard
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|COMBO #1 Cheese Burger & Fries
|$7.99
|Bacon Cheese French Fries
|$6.99
|Cheese Fries
|$4.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Small Cheese Fries
|$6.00
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.99
|Cheese fries
|$6.50
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster
|Cheese Fries
|$6.99
|Loaded Cheese Fries
|$9.99
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster
|Cheese Fries
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Cheese Fries
|$5.99
French Fries With option of Liquid Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella or Shredded Cheddar Cheese
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.99
Crispy Fries With the Choices of 3 Kinds of Cheese topped with Crispy Bacon