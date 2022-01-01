Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants that serve chef salad

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Salad$8.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$10.49
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions,
carrots, tomatoes, black olives & croutons.
Topped with 2 rolls of ham, turkey and
provolone cheese.
More about Two Cousins
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.49
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$9.49
Our Tossed Salad with a mount of ham, turkey, provolone cheese and salami
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

