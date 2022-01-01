Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken corn soup in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve chicken corn soup

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster image

 

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Of Soup- Chicken Corn Noodle$6.75
Soup of the day
Cup Of Soup- Chicken Corn Noodle$5.00
Soup of the day
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
Item pic

 

Max&Go! Richmond Square

600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Corn Soup (Cold Case)$6.00
Chicken Corn Soup
roasted chicken with corn, veggies and fresh made rivels in a delicious chicken broth
Cup of Chicken Corn Soup$3.50
Chicken Corn Soup with Rivels
roasted chicken with corn and red potatoes, veggies and fresh made rivel dumplings
More about Max&Go! Richmond Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Garlic Knots

Chicken Parmesan

Lobsters

Crab Cakes

Salmon

Turkey Clubs

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston