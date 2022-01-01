Chicken sandwiches in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Decades
Decades
438 N Queen St, Lancaster
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich - Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Smoked Ham, Horseradish Honey Mustard, Hawaiian Roll
|$13.00
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese and applewood smoked bacon served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
|Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with garlic mayo, served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
|Savory Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Lightly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast on sourdough bread with pesto, tomato, lettuce and applewood smoked bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with Chips and a Pickle
More about American Bar and Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
BREADED CHICKEN, ARUGULA, PICKLE, SPICY MAYO
More about Blazin J's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazin J's
15 E King St, Lancaster
|MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$12.99
|Chicken Sandwich (Kids)
|$5.99
|MYO Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato dill pickles and house made chipotle ranch.
|Chesapeake Crab Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Marinated chicken breast, smothered with a crab and goat cheese gratin, lettuce, tomato, topped with our 3 cheese blend.
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.09
Grilled chicken breast, spicy Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, coleslaw on your choice of wrap
More about Max&Go! Richmond Square
Max&Go! Richmond Square
600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville
|Chicken sandwich with 'Merican Cheese
|$7.00
seared chicken breast with American cheese on a butter grilled Alfred and Sam's roll, with a bag of kettle chips
More about Blazin J's (Mall Location)
Blazin J's (Mall Location)
142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster
|J's Way Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
|J's Way Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$12.99
|MYO Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
(Grilled Sandwich pictured)