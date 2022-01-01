Chicken sandwiches in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Decades

438 N Queen St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich - Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Smoked Ham, Horseradish Honey Mustard, Hawaiian Roll$13.00
More about Decades
Item pic

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese and applewood smoked bacon served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with garlic mayo, served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Savory Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Lightly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast on sourdough bread with pesto, tomato, lettuce and applewood smoked bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with Chips and a Pickle
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
BREADED CHICKEN, ARUGULA, PICKLE, SPICY MAYO
More about American Bar and Grill
Blazin J's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazin J's

15 E King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.7 (555 reviews)
Takeout
MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.99
Chicken Sandwich (Kids)$5.99
MYO Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Blazin J's
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato dill pickles and house made chipotle ranch.
Chesapeake Crab Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Marinated chicken breast, smothered with a crab and goat cheese gratin, lettuce, tomato, topped with our 3 cheese blend.
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.09
Grilled chicken breast, spicy Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, coleslaw on your choice of wrap
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Item pic

 

Max&Go! Richmond Square

600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken sandwich with 'Merican Cheese$7.00
seared chicken breast with American cheese on a butter grilled Alfred and Sam's roll, with a bag of kettle chips
More about Max&Go! Richmond Square
J's Way Chicken Sandwich image

 

Blazin J's (Mall Location)

142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
J's Way Chicken Sandwich$8.99
J's Way Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.99
MYO Chicken Sandwich$8.99
(Grilled Sandwich pictured)
More about Blazin J's (Mall Location)
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chargrilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich$14.00
More about Loxley's

