Chicken taco salad in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve chicken taco salad

Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$10.49
Mixed greens, seasoned chicken breast, green peppers, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, salsa, tortilla strips and southwestern ranch dressing
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco Salad$9.49
Iceberg Lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, & crunchy tortilla chips served with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

