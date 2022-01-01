Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$5.29
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
American Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about American Bar and Grill
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Piece Chicken Tender & Fries & Drink$7.49
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries (5)$8.79
2 Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries Drink$6.49
More about Two Cousins
Blazin J's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazin J's

15 E King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.7 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (Kids)$5.99
More about Blazin J's
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway) image

 

Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)

1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers
More about Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
Shot and Bottle image

 

Shot and Bottle

2 North Queen Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders and House Cut Fries
More about Shot and Bottle
Brendee's Irish Pub image

 

Brendee's Irish Pub

449 W Lemon Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Basket$8.00
Fried chicken fingers and fresh cut fries. Spice it up by adding a wing sauce.
More about Brendee's Irish Pub
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
Fresh, juicy and hand-breaded to order, prepared in house, deep fried and served with house made honey mustard, and french fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.99
Two Chicken Tenders with Fries
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Chicken Fingers & Fries image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.99
5 Piece Chicken Fingers with French Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$6.25
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Blazin J's (Mall Location) image

 

Blazin J's (Mall Location)

142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (Kids)$5.99
More about Blazin J's (Mall Location)
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
3 chicken fingers served with fries and apple sauce
More about Loxley's
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster image

 

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
CoffeeCo image

 

CoffeeCo

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$3.90
More about CoffeeCo
Chicken Tenders image

 

The Steakout Express (Lancaster)

43 West King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
More about The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

