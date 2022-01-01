Chicken tenders in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Chicken Fingers
|$5.29
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|3 Piece Chicken Tender & Fries & Drink
|$7.49
|Chicken Fingers w/ Fries (5)
|$8.79
|2 Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries Drink
|$6.49
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazin J's
15 E King St, Lancaster
|Chicken Tenders (Kids)
|$5.99
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster
|Chicken Fingers
Shot and Bottle
2 North Queen Street, Lancaster
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders and House Cut Fries
Brendee's Irish Pub
449 W Lemon Street, Lancaster
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$8.00
Fried chicken fingers and fresh cut fries. Spice it up by adding a wing sauce.
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.99
Fresh, juicy and hand-breaded to order, prepared in house, deep fried and served with house made honey mustard, and french fries.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Two Chicken Tenders with Fries
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$9.99
5 Piece Chicken Fingers with French Fries
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$6.25
Blazin J's (Mall Location)
142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster
|Chicken Tenders (Kids)
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
3 chicken fingers served with fries and apple sauce
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
CoffeeCo
Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$3.90
The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
43 West King Street, Lancaster
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!