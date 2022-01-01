Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Decades

438 N Queen St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Wings (9) with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese$14.00
More about Decades
Item pic

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Signature Chili - Cup$3.95
Fresh ground beef slow roasted with chili seasonijngs, blend of peppers, garlic and kidney beans. Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions. Cup with crackers on the side
Signature Chili - Bowl$4.95
Fresh ground beef slow roasted with chili seasonijngs, blend of peppers, garlic and kidney beans. Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions. Bowl with Crackers on the side.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Lime Fajitas$13.00
GUACAMOLE, RE FRIED BEANS, PICO, LIME DRIZZLE, RICE, PICK YOUR PROTEIN CHICKEN/TOFU/BEEF/SHRIMP
More about American Bar and Grill
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$4.99
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave) image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Sweet Chili Chicken Melt$8.99
Sweet Chili Chicken Panini$10.99
Lg Sweet Chili Chicken Melt$11.49
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster image

 

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili (Bowl)$7.00
Our house recipe, mildly spicy with beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
CoffeeCo image

 

CoffeeCo

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili
Hearty traditional mild chili.
More about CoffeeCo

