Chili in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve chili
More about Decades
Decades
438 N Queen St, Lancaster
|Sweet Chili Wings (9) with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese
|$14.00
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Signature Chili - Cup
|$3.95
Fresh ground beef slow roasted with chili seasonijngs, blend of peppers, garlic and kidney beans. Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions. Cup with crackers on the side
|Signature Chili - Bowl
|$4.95
Fresh ground beef slow roasted with chili seasonijngs, blend of peppers, garlic and kidney beans. Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions. Bowl with Crackers on the side.
More about American Bar and Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Chili Lime Fajitas
|$13.00
GUACAMOLE, RE FRIED BEANS, PICO, LIME DRIZZLE, RICE, PICK YOUR PROTEIN CHICKEN/TOFU/BEEF/SHRIMP
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
|Chili
|$4.99
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Sm Sweet Chili Chicken Melt
|$8.99
|Sweet Chili Chicken Panini
|$10.99
|Lg Sweet Chili Chicken Melt
|$11.49
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER
|Chili (Bowl)
|$7.00
Our house recipe, mildly spicy with beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.