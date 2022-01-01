Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Lancaster
/
Lancaster
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Lancaster restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
29 E. King Street, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.50
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$0.99
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster
Meatball Subs
Philly Cheesesteaks
Grilled Chicken
Patty Melts
Calamari
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Chili
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Lancaster to explore
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(824 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston