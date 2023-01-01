Club sandwiches in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about 300 West James
300 West James
300 West James Street, Lancaster
|California Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Fried Tofu, Fresh Guacamole, Red Beet Egg, Toasted Onion Poppy Brioche
More about Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike
FRENCH FRIES
Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike
2428 Willow Street Pike, LANCASTER
|CLUB SANDWICH
|$13.99
Simple Is Great, A Triple Decker With Our Fresh Roasted Turkey, Ham, Apple Wood Bacon With Lettuce And Tomato
Layered On Toasted Sour Dough Bread With Mayo.