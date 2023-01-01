Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Banner pic

 

300 West James

300 West James Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Club Sandwich$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Fried Tofu, Fresh Guacamole, Red Beet Egg, Toasted Onion Poppy Brioche
More about 300 West James
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike

2428 Willow Street Pike, LANCASTER

Avg 3.5 (143 reviews)
Takeout
CLUB SANDWICH$13.99
Simple Is Great, A Triple Decker With Our Fresh Roasted Turkey, Ham, Apple Wood Bacon With Lettuce And Tomato
Layered On Toasted Sour Dough Bread With Mayo.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Cake

Fried Chicken Salad

Hummus

Bruschetta

Cobb Salad

Cookies

Grilled Chicken Salad

Thai Fried Rice

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (660 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston