Cobb salad in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve cobb salad
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Traditional Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Chopped Romaine topped with diced seasoned grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avacado slices and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
29 E. King Street, Lancaster
|Cobb Salad
|$10.50
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, sliced cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, feta, and bacon served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Cobb Salad
|$16.99
Add more meat to your veggies. An american classic, made with chopped salad greens, tomato, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, turkey, ham, blue cheese crumbles.