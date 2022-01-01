Cobb salad in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Traditional Cobb Salad image

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Cobb Salad$13.95
Chopped Romaine topped with diced seasoned grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avacado slices and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster image

 

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, sliced cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, feta, and bacon served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.99
Add more meat to your veggies. An american classic, made with chopped salad greens, tomato, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, turkey, ham, blue cheese crumbles.
More about Tobias S. Frogg
CoffeeCo image

 

CoffeeCo

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.55
More about CoffeeCo
CoffeeCo image

 

CoffeeCo

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.55
More about CoffeeCo

