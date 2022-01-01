Crab cakes in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve crab cakes
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Signature Lump Crab Cake
|$25.95
Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Seasoned to perfection with house-made Tartar or House-made Cocktail Sauce. Served with Chef's Daily Vegetable and your choice of a Baked Potato or Fries and a Small house Salad with your choice of dressing. *Currently served with 1 Crab Cake due to national shortage. Contact restaurant for details.*
Cest La Vie
50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Croissant, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Aioli
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster
|Crab Cakes
|$20.00
Sweet corn fritters, lemon dill aioli