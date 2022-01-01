Crab cakes in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Signature Lump Crab Cake$25.95
Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Seasoned to perfection with house-made Tartar or House-made Cocktail Sauce. Served with Chef's Daily Vegetable and your choice of a Baked Potato or Fries and a Small house Salad with your choice of dressing. *Currently served with 1 Crab Cake due to national shortage. Contact restaurant for details.*
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Cest La Vie image

 

Cest La Vie

50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Croissant, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Aioli
More about Cest La Vie
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel image

 

Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel

480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$20.00
Sweet corn fritters, lemon dill aioli
More about Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Add On$9.99
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster image

 

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Broiled crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

