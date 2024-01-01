Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Custard in
Lancaster
/
Lancaster
/
Custard
Lancaster restaurants that serve custard
Sa La Thai
337-339 N Queen St, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Custard Bun / Bao
$9.95
Lightly sweet creamy custard in a fluffy
More about Sa La Thai
SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Eastern Palace - 2206 Columbia Ave.
2206 Columbia Ave., Lancaster
Avg 4.9
(931 reviews)
Coconut Custard
$5.00
More about Eastern Palace - 2206 Columbia Ave.
Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster
Pizza Steak
Rice Bowls
Cannolis
Corn Chowder
Pork Belly
Shrimp Rolls
Cucumber Salad
Eggplant Parm
More near Lancaster to explore
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1444 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(815 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston