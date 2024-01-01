Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve egg burritos

Item pic

 

CoffeeCo - Landisville

2151 State Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Egg Burrito$13.95
Grilled thin cut steak, sauteed corn, black beans, and red onions, scrambled eggs, house blend cheese, and cilantro lime crema in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream.
More about CoffeeCo - Landisville
Item pic

 

CoffeeCo - Millcreek

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Egg Burrito$13.95
Grilled thin cut steak, sauteed corn, black beans, and red onions, scrambled eggs, house blend cheese, and cilantro lime crema in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream.
More about CoffeeCo - Millcreek
Item pic

 

CoffeeCo - Lancaster

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Egg Burrito$13.95
Grilled thin cut steak, sauteed corn, black beans, and red onions, scrambled eggs, house blend cheese, and cilantro lime crema in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream.
More about CoffeeCo - Lancaster

