Egg rolls in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve egg rolls

5d449f23-a051-43f5-92bb-1a2b7cfe0043 image

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, American cheese, marinara sauce, chipotle rance
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, American cheese, marinara sauce, chipotle ranch
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Egg Rolls$12.99
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls image

 

The Steakout Express (Lancaster)

43 West King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.00
(3) Original Philly tender sliced beef with onions and mozzarella cheese wrapped in egg rolls discs
More about The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Eastern Palace

2206 Columbia Ave., Lancaster

Avg 4.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll$4.00
More about Eastern Palace

