Egg salad sandwiches in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Decades

438 N Queen St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad -Hard Boiled Egg, Brioche Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Smokey Caesar Dressing$8.00
Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scoop of Egg Salad$2.75
Egg Salad$7.99
