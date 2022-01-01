Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants that serve enchiladas

TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

Enchiladas Suizas$15.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce and swiss cheese. Served with a side of rice
Crab Enchiladas$19.99
Three corn tortilla filled with lump crab meat and sauteed Vegetables (mushooms, zucchini yellow squash, tomatoes and onion) topped with salsa verde and queso fresco Served with beans, salad, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Enchiladas$16.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with roasted tomato and Chile sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and salad
More about TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.
Cocina Mexicana

112 North Water Street, Lancaster

Combo Enchiladas$11.50
1 of each enchilada
shrimp(chipotle) chicken(verde) cheese(roja) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Rojas$9.75
2 corn tortillas filled with cheese covered in salsa roja(mild) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans
Carne Enchilada Taco$3.25
Grilled pork marinated in salsa roja(mild) on a corn tortilla topped with onion y cilantro.
More about Cocina Mexicana

