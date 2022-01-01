Enchiladas in Lancaster
TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.
805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$15.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce and swiss cheese. Served with a side of rice
|Crab Enchiladas
|$19.99
Three corn tortilla filled with lump crab meat and sauteed Vegetables (mushooms, zucchini yellow squash, tomatoes and onion) topped with salsa verde and queso fresco Served with beans, salad, guacamole and sour cream
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$16.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with roasted tomato and Chile sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and salad
Cocina Mexicana
112 North Water Street, Lancaster
|Combo Enchiladas
|$11.50
1 of each enchilada
shrimp(chipotle) chicken(verde) cheese(roja) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$9.75
2 corn tortillas filled with cheese covered in salsa roja(mild) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans
|Carne Enchilada Taco
|$3.25
Grilled pork marinated in salsa roja(mild) on a corn tortilla topped with onion y cilantro.