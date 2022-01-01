Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Small Fajitas Pizza$10.00
salsa verde, green pepper, onions, mozzarella, cheese and queso fresco
Chili Lime Fajitas$13.00
GUACAMOLE, RE FRIED BEANS, PICO, LIME DRIZZLE, RICE, PICK YOUR PROTEIN CHICKEN/TOFU/BEEF/SHRIMP
More about American Bar and Grill
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave) image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Wrap$8.49
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Fajitas$20.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken and steak served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Texas Fajitas$21.99
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimps served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Chicken Fajitas$16.50
Grilled tender sliced chicken served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Chicken Parmesan

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Steaks

Chai Lattes

Lobsters

Hot Chocolate

White Pizza

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston