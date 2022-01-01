Fajitas in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve fajitas
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Small Fajitas Pizza
|$10.00
salsa verde, green pepper, onions, mozzarella, cheese and queso fresco
|Chili Lime Fajitas
|$13.00
GUACAMOLE, RE FRIED BEANS, PICO, LIME DRIZZLE, RICE, PICK YOUR PROTEIN CHICKEN/TOFU/BEEF/SHRIMP
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Fajita Wrap
|$8.49
Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store
805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster
|Mixed Fajitas
|$20.00
Grilled tender sliced chicken and steak served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
|Texas Fajitas
|$21.99
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimps served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.50
Grilled tender sliced chicken served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla