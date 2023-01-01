Fried rice in Lancaster
Sa La Thai
337-339 N Queen St, Lancaster
|Crabmeat Fried Rice
|$19.95
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with lump crab meat, onion, carrot, pea, cashew nut and egg in brown sauce
|Sweet Thai Sausage Fried Rice
|$19.95
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with Sweet Thai Sausage, onion, carrot, pea and egg in brown sauce
|Kimji Fried Rice
|$14.95
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with kimji, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snow pea, sesame seed and egg in garlic sauce