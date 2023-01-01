Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Sa La Thai

337-339 N Queen St, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crabmeat Fried Rice$19.95
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with lump crab meat, onion, carrot, pea, cashew nut and egg in brown sauce
Sweet Thai Sausage Fried Rice$19.95
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with Sweet Thai Sausage, onion, carrot, pea and egg in brown sauce
Kimji Fried Rice$14.95
Aromatic Thai jasmine rice stir fried with kimji, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snow pea, sesame seed and egg in garlic sauce
SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Eastern Palace - 2206 Columbia Ave.

2206 Columbia Ave., Lancaster

Avg 4.9 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$12.00
