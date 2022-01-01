Garlic knots in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Garlic Knots
|$3.99
More about Two Cousins
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|6pc Garlic Knots
|$3.99
|12pc Garlic Knots
|$5.99
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99