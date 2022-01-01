Grilled chicken in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Valentino’s Cafe image

 

Valentino’s Cafe

132 Rider Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tossed Salad
Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives & chicken
More about Valentino’s Cafe
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.99
LG Grilled Chicken Sub$11.49
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Item pic

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Grilled and seasoned diced chicken breast tossed with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, Caesar Dressing and parmesan cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with CHips and a Pickle.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots,
tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
More about Two Cousins
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS

Finazzo's Italian Restaurant

2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.4 (1032 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway) image

 

Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)

1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.75
More about Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, chicken breast, tomato, red onion and Caesar dressing topped with shredded Italian cheese and fresh homemade croutons
Grilled Chicken Breast$8.49
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Our Tossed salad with Sweet Peppers topper with Charred Grilled Chicken
Sm Grilled Chicken Sub$8.99
Grilled Chicken Panini$10.99
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Penne$19.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, your choice of alfredo or basil pesto alfredo sauce. Tossed with spinach and penne pasta. Finished with asiago cheese and basil chiffonade.
Kids Grilled Chicken$9.00
6oz chicken breast, garlic whipped potatoes, vegetable Du Jour
More about Loxley's
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga Grilled Chicken$13.50
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

