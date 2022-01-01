Grilled chicken in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Valentino’s Cafe
132 Rider Ave, Lancaster
|Grilled Chicken Tossed Salad
Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives & chicken
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
|LG Grilled Chicken Sub
|$11.49
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.95
Grilled and seasoned diced chicken breast tossed with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, Caesar Dressing and parmesan cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with CHips and a Pickle.
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots,
tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
|Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$9.99
Mixed greens, chicken breast, tomato, red onion and Caesar dressing topped with shredded Italian cheese and fresh homemade croutons
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.49
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Our Tossed salad with Sweet Peppers topper with Charred Grilled Chicken
|Sm Grilled Chicken Sub
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Grilled Chicken Penne
|$19.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, your choice of alfredo or basil pesto alfredo sauce. Tossed with spinach and penne pasta. Finished with asiago cheese and basil chiffonade.
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$9.00
6oz chicken breast, garlic whipped potatoes, vegetable Du Jour