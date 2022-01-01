Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Valentino’s Cafe image

 

Valentino’s Cafe

132 Rider Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tossed Salad
Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives & chicken
More about Valentino’s Cafe
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots,
tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
More about Two Cousins
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS

Finazzo's Italian Restaurant

2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.4 (1032 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway) image

 

Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)

1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.75
More about Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, chicken breast, tomato, red onion and Caesar dressing topped with shredded Italian cheese and fresh homemade croutons
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Our Tossed salad with Sweet Peppers topper with Charred Grilled Chicken
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Honey Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Waffles

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Omelettes

Avocado Toast

Turkey Wraps

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston