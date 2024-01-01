Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb burgers in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve lamb burgers

Lancaster Brewing Co - Downtown Brewery & Restaurant

302 N Plum St, Lancaster

LAMB BURGER$15.00
fresh ground lamb, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce house-cut fries
More about Lancaster Brewing Co - Downtown Brewery & Restaurant
TravelingJ's - traveling J’s

595 North Charlotte Street, Lancaster

Lamb burger$18.00
Sink your teeth into our char-grilled lamb served on a soft brioche bun, adorned with creamy tzatziki sauce, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and zesty red onion. Accompanied by your choice of crispy French fries or a light and flavorful Middle Eastern salad.
More about TravelingJ's - traveling J’s

