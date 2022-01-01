Mac and cheese in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Mac Cheese Kidz
|$8.99
Cavatappi Pasta, Tossed in our Frogg 3 Cheese Blend
|Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Cavatappi pasta, tossed in our frogg 3 cheese blend, chunks of Maine Lobster, topped with cheesy seasoned bread crumbs.
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.99
8 Pieces Mac n Cheese Bites served with a side of marinara sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Max's Eatery
38 W King St, Lancaster
|Side of Mac N Cheese
|$4.50
a small portion of our creamy mac and cheese
Max&Go! Richmond Square
600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville
|Mac and Cheese lil' cup
|$4.50
pipette pasta folded in to our creamy mornay cheese sauce
|Mac & Cheese (Cold Case)
|$6.00
a heat-at-home version of our Mac and Cheese. Heat slowly over medium-low heat and enjoy!
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
our creamy mac and cheese made with our house mornay cheese sauce and served with a bag of kettle chips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Penne pasta in a
Cheddar cheese sauce.
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER
|Mac N Cheese
|$7.99
Corkscrew pasta topped with cheddar cheese sauce.