Meatball subs in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve meatball subs
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Meatball Sandwich
|$10.95
Italian Meatballs simmered in Marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese served on a toasted Italian roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Meatball Parmesan sub
|$10.99
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese