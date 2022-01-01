Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve meatball subs

Valentino’s Cafe image

 

Valentino’s Cafe

132 Rider Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$8.50
Item pic

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sandwich$10.95
Italian Meatballs simmered in Marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese served on a toasted Italian roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Parmesan sub$10.99
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway) image

 

Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)

1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave) image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Meatball Parm Sub$8.99
Lg Meatball Parm Sub$10.99
