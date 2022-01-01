Patty melts in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve patty melts
Max's Eatery
38 W King St, Lancaster
|Patty Melt
|$11.25
our smashburger layered with swiss cheese, connor sauce, fresh sliced tomato and caramelized onions on a butter grilled telera roll
|Veggie Patty Melt
|$11.25
a grilled veggie-packed patty on a toasted telera roll with Connor sauce, swiss cheese and caramelized onions
Max&Go! Richmond Square
600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville
|Veggie Patty Melt
|$11.00
Our Patty Melt done with a Franklin Farms California Veggie Burger, caramelized onions, tomato, Connor sauce, and Swiss Cheese on a Telera Roll.
Ingredients of Veggie Burger:
Carrots, Edamame, Onions, String Beans, Zucchini, Corn, Peas, Spinach, Broccoli, Chickpeas, Red Peppers, Oat Bran, Potato Starch, Corn Meal, Soy Protein Flour, Dried Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Vegetable Gum, and Canola Oil.
|Patty Melt
|$11.00
Swiss cheese, connor sauce, tomato, and caramelized onions on a butter-grilled telera roll.