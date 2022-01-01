Patty melts in Lancaster

Our Patty Melt done with a Franklin Farms California Veggie Burger, caramelized onions, tomato, Connor sauce, and Swiss Cheese on a Telera Roll.

Ingredients of Veggie Burger:

Carrots, Edamame, Onions, String Beans, Zucchini, Corn, Peas, Spinach, Broccoli, Chickpeas, Red Peppers, Oat Bran, Potato Starch, Corn Meal, Soy Protein Flour, Dried Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Vegetable Gum, and Canola Oil.

