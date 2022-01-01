Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve patty melts

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Max's Eatery

38 W King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.25
our smashburger layered with swiss cheese, connor sauce, fresh sliced tomato and caramelized onions on a butter grilled telera roll
Veggie Patty Melt$11.25
a grilled veggie-packed patty on a toasted telera roll with Connor sauce, swiss cheese and caramelized onions
Max&Go! Richmond Square

600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Patty Melt$11.00
Our Patty Melt done with a Franklin Farms California Veggie Burger, caramelized onions, tomato, Connor sauce, and Swiss Cheese on a Telera Roll.
Ingredients of Veggie Burger:
Carrots, Edamame, Onions, String Beans, Zucchini, Corn, Peas, Spinach, Broccoli, Chickpeas, Red Peppers, Oat Bran, Potato Starch, Corn Meal, Soy Protein Flour, Dried Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Vegetable Gum, and Canola Oil.
Patty Melt$11.00
Swiss cheese, connor sauce, tomato, and caramelized onions on a butter-grilled telera roll.
CoffeeCo

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.50
CoffeeCo

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.50
