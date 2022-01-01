Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve penne

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Vodka$12.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key West Penne$23.99
Shrimp, Scallops, Lobster with Artichokes, Sun-dried Tomato, Mediterranean Olives, Mixed in a Creamy Garlic Sauce
Bayou Penne$22.99
Cajun Alfredo, Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Shrimp, Cheese, Penne Pasta, & Garlic Bread
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave) image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alla Vodka$11.99
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Penne$19.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, your choice of alfredo or basil pesto alfredo sauce. Tossed with spinach and penne pasta. Finished with asiago cheese and basil chiffonade.
More about Loxley's

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Avocado Toast

Reuben

Gnocchi

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Nachos

Cannolis

Salad Bowl

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston