Penne in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Penne Vodka
|$12.99
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Key West Penne
|$23.99
Shrimp, Scallops, Lobster with Artichokes, Sun-dried Tomato, Mediterranean Olives, Mixed in a Creamy Garlic Sauce
|Bayou Penne
|$22.99
Cajun Alfredo, Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Shrimp, Cheese, Penne Pasta, & Garlic Bread
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$11.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Grilled Chicken Penne
|$19.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, your choice of alfredo or basil pesto alfredo sauce. Tossed with spinach and penne pasta. Finished with asiago cheese and basil chiffonade.