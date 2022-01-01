Pierogies in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve pierogies
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Pierogies
|$4.99
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Mini Pierogies - (16pc)
|$9.99
Sixteen Mini Pierogies deep fried & topped with an Italian Parmesan Herb. Served with house-made ranch dressing.
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster
|Pierogies
|$6.49