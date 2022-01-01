Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve pierogies

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogies$4.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Mini Pierogies - (16pc) image

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Pierogies - (16pc)$9.99
Sixteen Mini Pierogies deep fried & topped with an Italian Parmesan Herb. Served with house-made ranch dressing.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway) image

 

Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)

1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pierogies$6.49
More about Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogies$5.49
6 Piece Pierogies Served with a side of Marinara Sauce
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Garlic Knots

Cheese Pizza

Tiramisu

Muffins

Turkey Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Baked Ziti

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston