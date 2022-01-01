Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve rice bowls

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster image

 

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Rice Bowl$10.00
Jasmine rice, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, black olives, feta cheese, drizzled with tzatziki sauce. Served with a side of pita and a slice of lemon.
Harvest Rice Bowl$10.00
Jasmine rice, bed of spinach, mixed roasted veggies, roasted chickpeas, dried cranberries, pecans, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette dressing and balsamic glaze.
Mexican Rice Bowl$10.25
Jasmine Rice, avocado, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, cilantro, cheddar cheese, drizzled with spicy avocado dressing. Served with a slice of lime.
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$10.00
SPANISH RICE, CHOOSE YOUR PROTEIN CHICKEN/BEEF/PORK/TOFU
More about American Bar and Grill

