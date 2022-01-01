Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Ahi Risotto$15.00
BLACKENED AHI TUNA, ASIAGO RISOTTO WITH OYSTER MUSHROOMS, CHARRED TOMATO SAUCE.
More about American Bar and Grill
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's Restaurant and Bar

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parm & Herb risotto cake$5.00
Seafood Risotto$24.00
Char-grilled jumbo shrimp, Diver scallop pieces, served with Arborio rice slowly cooked in a rich seafood broth with roasted red peppers and fresh asparagus, topped with a red pepper coulis.
More about Loxley's Restaurant and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Chimichangas

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Soup

Chipotle Chicken

Curry

Cheeseburgers

Curly Fries

Potstickers

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston