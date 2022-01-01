Risotto in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve risotto
More about American Bar and Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Blackened Ahi Risotto
|$15.00
BLACKENED AHI TUNA, ASIAGO RISOTTO WITH OYSTER MUSHROOMS, CHARRED TOMATO SAUCE.
More about Loxley's Restaurant and Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's Restaurant and Bar
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Parm & Herb risotto cake
|$5.00
|Seafood Risotto
|$24.00
Char-grilled jumbo shrimp, Diver scallop pieces, served with Arborio rice slowly cooked in a rich seafood broth with roasted red peppers and fresh asparagus, topped with a red pepper coulis.