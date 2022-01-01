Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp quesadillas in
Lancaster
/
Lancaster
/
Shrimp Quesadillas
Lancaster restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Shrimp Quesadilla
$14.99
More about Tobias S. Frogg
TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.
805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Shrimp Quesadilla
$15.99
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, mushrooms, squash, and zucchini
More about TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.
Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster
Egg Sandwiches
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Leche Cake
Reuben
Nachos
Risotto
More near Lancaster to explore
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(603 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston