Souvlaki in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve souvlaki

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER

Grilled Souvlaki Platter$20.00
Two kabobs of seasoned pork or chicken served with warm pita, tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
Freshly Greek

2355 Oregon Pike Suite 105, Lancaster

Chicken Souvlaki$14.00
Chicken on a stick served with a fresh local salad and our homemade pita bread.
NY Strip Souvlaki$22.00
Local grass fed NY Strip on a stick served with a fresh local salad and our homemade pita bread.
Shrimp Souvlaki$18.00
Shrimp on a stick served with a fresh local salad and our homemade pita bread.
More about Freshly Greek

