Souvlaki in Lancaster

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER
|Grilled Souvlaki Platter
|$20.00
Two kabobs of seasoned pork or chicken served with warm pita, tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
Freshly Greek
2355 Oregon Pike Suite 105, Lancaster
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$14.00
Chicken on a stick served with a fresh local salad and our homemade pita bread.
|NY Strip Souvlaki
|$22.00
Local grass fed NY Strip on a stick served with a fresh local salad and our homemade pita bread.
|Shrimp Souvlaki
|$18.00
Shrimp on a stick served with a fresh local salad and our homemade pita bread.