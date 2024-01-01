Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve steak burritos

Item pic

 

CoffeeCo - Landisville

2151 State Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Egg Burrito$13.95
Grilled thin cut steak, sauteed corn, black beans, and red onions, scrambled eggs, house blend cheese, and cilantro lime crema in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream.
More about CoffeeCo - Landisville
Item pic

 

CoffeeCo - Millcreek

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Egg Burrito$13.95
Grilled thin cut steak, sauteed corn, black beans, and red onions, scrambled eggs, house blend cheese, and cilantro lime crema in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream.
More about CoffeeCo - Millcreek
Item pic

 

CoffeeCo - Lancaster

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Egg Burrito$13.95
Grilled thin cut steak, sauteed corn, black beans, and red onions, scrambled eggs, house blend cheese, and cilantro lime crema in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream.
More about CoffeeCo - Lancaster
Consumer pic

 

TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Burrito$16.50
One flour tortilla filled with steak, rice beans, and onions topped with a tomato sauce and cheese
More about TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Meatloaf

Seaweed Salad

Papaya Salad

Waffles

Eggplant Parm

Stromboli

Waldorf Chicken Salad

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston