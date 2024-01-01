Steak burritos in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about CoffeeCo - Landisville
CoffeeCo - Landisville
2151 State Road, Lancaster
|Steak & Egg Burrito
|$13.95
Grilled thin cut steak, sauteed corn, black beans, and red onions, scrambled eggs, house blend cheese, and cilantro lime crema in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream.
More about CoffeeCo - Millcreek
CoffeeCo - Millcreek
2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster
|Steak & Egg Burrito
|$13.95
More about CoffeeCo - Lancaster
CoffeeCo - Lancaster
Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
|Steak & Egg Burrito
|$13.95
