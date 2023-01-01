Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Shot and Bottle image

 

Shot and Bottle

2 North Queen Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Marinated ribeye, sharp provolone, long hots and garlic aioli on a club roll
More about Shot and Bottle
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster image

 

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yorgos Steak Sandwich$12.00
Tender sliced steak with provolone cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, mushrooms, and garlic aioli. Served in a steak roll. Marinara sauce is optional. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Pad Thai

Chicken Satay

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wraps

Salmon Salad

Bread Pudding

Pork Chops

Chicken Fried Steaks

Taco Salad

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston