Steak sandwiches in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Shot and Bottle
Shot and Bottle
2 North Queen Street, Lancaster
|Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Marinated ribeye, sharp provolone, long hots and garlic aioli on a club roll
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER
|Yorgos Steak Sandwich
|$12.00
Tender sliced steak with provolone cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, mushrooms, and garlic aioli. Served in a steak roll. Marinara sauce is optional. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)