Stromboli in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster
|Italian Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicolla & mozzarella cheese
|Steak Stromboli
Steak, fried onions & mozzarella cheese
|Meat Lover's Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham & mozzarella cheese
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|P Ham Cheese Stromboli
|$9.99
|M Meatlovers Stromboli
|$15.49
|L Vegetable Stromboli
|$17.99
More about Your Place Restaurant
Your Place Restaurant
2133 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster
|Large Stromboli
|$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings