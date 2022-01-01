Tacos in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Bread Pedaler
SMOKED SALMON
The Bread Pedaler
116 W. Orange St, Lancaster
|*PORK BELLY BREAKFAST TACOS
|$13.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Tortillas, Over Medium Eggs, Chopped Crispy Pork Belly*, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
|*CLASSIC BREAKFAST TACOS
|$11.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Lardons, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|M Taco Pizza
|$17.99
More about American Bar and Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$13.00
GRILLED TILAPIA, BASIL AIOLI, PICKLED CUCUMBER, RED ONION, SPRING MIX
More about Two Cousins
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Large Taco Pizza
|$19.79
Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom,
fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with
shredded lettuce.
|Taco salad Beef
|$10.49
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn
tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème
on the side. Beef 9.99
|Taco slice
|$2.81
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.99
Grilled Mahi, stuffed into 3 flour tortillas with our 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, pineapple salsa and chipotle aioli drizzle.
|Rockfish Tacos
|$13.99
3 Breaded Rockfish Tacos served Over Lettuce, 3 Cheese Blend, Bang Bang Sauce, and topped with Pico de Gallo
|Tuna Tacos
|$14.99
3 Sesame Seared Ahi Tacos, Siracha Coleslaw, and Finished with Cusabi Sauce and Green Onions
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.49
Mixed greens, seasoned chicken breast, green peppers, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, salsa, tortilla strips and southwestern ranch dressing
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.49
Iceberg Lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, & crunchy tortilla chips served with a side of salsa and sour cream
|Beef Taco Salad
|$9.49
Iceberg Lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, & crunchy tortilla chips served with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Loxley's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Pork Tacos
|$13.00
Pulled pork topped with pepper jack cheese, chopped spinach, cotton fried onions, diced tomatoes and BBQ sour cream. Served on soft shell tortillas
|Beef Tacos
|$14.00
Beef brisket topped with pepper jack cheese, chopped spinach, cotton fried onions, diced tomatoes and BBQ sour cream. Served on soft shell tortillas
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store
Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store
805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster
|Kids Tacos
|$6.95
Your choice of meat a one soft shell,served with rice and refried beans and cheese
|Special Beef Barbacoa Tacos
|$14.99
Barbacoa, mexican cheese, cilantro, onions with a side of consome sause
|Taco Platter
|$13.99
Taco platters are served on soft corn tortillas and include 3 tacos, refried beans, rice, unless otherwise indicated. (Choice of meat)