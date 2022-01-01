Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve tacos

*PORK BELLY BREAKFAST TACOS image

SMOKED SALMON

The Bread Pedaler

116 W. Orange St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
*PORK BELLY BREAKFAST TACOS$13.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Tortillas, Over Medium Eggs, Chopped Crispy Pork Belly*, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
*CLASSIC BREAKFAST TACOS$11.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Lardons, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
More about The Bread Pedaler
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
M Taco Pizza$17.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Tacos$13.00
GRILLED TILAPIA, BASIL AIOLI, PICKLED CUCUMBER, RED ONION, SPRING MIX
More about American Bar and Grill
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Taco Pizza$19.79
Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom,
fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with
shredded lettuce.
Taco salad Beef$10.49
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn
tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème
on the side. Beef 9.99
Taco slice$2.81
More about Two Cousins
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS

Finazzo's Italian Restaurant

2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.4 (1032 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.99
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$13.99
Grilled Mahi, stuffed into 3 flour tortillas with our 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, pineapple salsa and chipotle aioli drizzle.
Rockfish Tacos$13.99
3 Breaded Rockfish Tacos served Over Lettuce, 3 Cheese Blend, Bang Bang Sauce, and topped with Pico de Gallo
Tuna Tacos$14.99
3 Sesame Seared Ahi Tacos, Siracha Coleslaw, and Finished with Cusabi Sauce and Green Onions
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$10.49
Mixed greens, seasoned chicken breast, green peppers, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, salsa, tortilla strips and southwestern ranch dressing
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco Salad$9.49
Iceberg Lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, & crunchy tortilla chips served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Beef Taco Salad$9.49
Iceberg Lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, & crunchy tortilla chips served with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Tacos$13.00
Pulled pork topped with pepper jack cheese, chopped spinach, cotton fried onions, diced tomatoes and BBQ sour cream. Served on soft shell tortillas
Beef Tacos$14.00
Beef brisket topped with pepper jack cheese, chopped spinach, cotton fried onions, diced tomatoes and BBQ sour cream. Served on soft shell tortillas
More about Loxley's
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Tacos$6.95
Your choice of meat a one soft shell,served with rice and refried beans and cheese
Special Beef Barbacoa Tacos$14.99
Barbacoa, mexican cheese, cilantro, onions with a side of consome sause
Taco Platter$13.99
Taco platters are served on soft corn tortillas and include 3 tacos, refried beans, rice, unless otherwise indicated. (Choice of meat)
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

