Tandoori in Lancaster

Route 66 Restaurant

45 W Liberty St, APT 1, LANCASTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chicken Tandoori Cheesesteak$6.99
Chicken Tandoori Salad$7.99
More about Route 66 Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Himalayan Curry and Grill

22 East Orange Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Salmon Filet w. Asparagus (GF)$20.00
Salmon Filet marinated in yogurt sauce with Indian herbs cooked in clay oven served with Asparagus.
Tandoori Vegetables (GF)$16.00
Fresh cauliflower, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, peppers, onion, marinated with yogurt, fresh ground spices, and cooked in tandoori oven.
Tandoori Shrimp (GF)$20.00
Jumbo shrimp marinated with yogurt, ginger, cumin, spices, cooked in a clay oven.
More about Himalayan Curry and Grill

