Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve tarts

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House image

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
S mores tart$9.00
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Item pic

 

Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Turnover$4.25
More about Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Chef Salad

Garlic Bread

Taco Salad

Veggie Burgers

Garlic Cheese Bread

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston