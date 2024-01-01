Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve thai salad

Sa La Thai

337-339 N Queen St, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Thai Sausage Salad$13.95
Sweet Thai Sausage tossed in special lime dressing, carrot, red onion, cucumber, and bell pepper, bedded on crispy garden vegetables
Thai Noodle Salad$13.95
Oriental style noodles tossed with shrimp, ground chicken, bell pepper, carrot, red onion in special lime dressing
Thai Beef Salad$11.95
Grilled marinated beef, thinly sliced and tossed with toasted rice powder, red onion, bell pepper, lime juice and hot chili pepper
SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Eastern Palace - 2206 Columbia Ave.

2206 Columbia Ave., Lancaster

Avg 4.9 (931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Laab Salad$16.00
Meat of choice: Ground chicken or ground pork.
Tossed in Thai chilis, onions, rice powder, cilantro, scallion and homemade sauce.
