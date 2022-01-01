Tortas in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve tortas
TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.
805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster
|Torta Ahogada
|$13.50
Pork meat with beans, in a traditional homemade Guadalajara sauce topped with onion in lime sauce
|Tequila Torta
|$16.50
Ham,breaded steak,hot dog, Mexican Sausage,cooked eggs, bacon and pineapple
Served with French fries.
|Carne Asada Torta
|$14.50
Telera bread with Steak, refried beans,tomatoes, onions and avocado.
Served With French fries