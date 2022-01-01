Tortas in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Ahogada$13.50
Pork meat with beans, in a traditional homemade Guadalajara sauce topped with onion in lime sauce
Tequila Torta$16.50
Ham,breaded steak,hot dog, Mexican Sausage,cooked eggs, bacon and pineapple
Served with French fries.
Carne Asada Torta$14.50
Telera bread with Steak, refried beans,tomatoes, onions and avocado.
Served With French fries
More about TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.
Consumer pic

 

Cocina Mexicana

112 North Water Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta de Pollo$7.75
Torta Carnita$7.75
More about Cocina Mexicana

