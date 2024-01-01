Turkey bacon in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about The Pantry Restaurant
The Pantry Restaurant
2715 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
|Classic Turkey & Bacon
|$10.49
Turkey, bacon, tomato, romaine, mayo choice of toast
More about Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike
FRENCH FRIES
Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike
2428 Willow Street Pike, LANCASTER
|TURKEY BACON PRESS
|$14.99
Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, spinach, bacon, chipotle mayo, pressed Italian roll