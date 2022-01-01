Veggie burgers in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Max's Eatery
38 W King St, Lancaster
|Veggie Burger
|$9.25
a veggie-packed patty on a toasted Alfred and Sam's roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Max&Go! Richmond Square
600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville
|Single Veggie Burger
|$9.00
Ingredients of Veggie Burger:
Carrots, Edamame, Onions, String Beans, Zucchini, Corn, Peas, Spinach, Broccoli, Chickpeas, Red Peppers, Oat Bran, Potato Starch, Corn Meal, Soy Protein Flour, Dried Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Vegetable Gum, and Canola Oil.