Waffles in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve waffles
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster
|Chicken & Waffle Soup
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazin J's
15 E King St, Lancaster
|Waffle
|$3.99
|Waffle Sandwich
|$12.99
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$8.00
Waffle fries topped with bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Max's Eatery
38 W King St, Lancaster
|Buffalo Chicken Waffle
|$14.00
crispy chicken atop a Max's waffle with scallions and sides of buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.50
crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup
|Max's Waffles
|$5.00
Golden Waffles with Butter and Syrup
Max&Go! Richmond Square
600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville
|Go Buffalo Chicken and Waffles
|$13.50
Go Buffalo! Hot sauce and blue cheese with our crispy fried chicken and a golden brown Belgian waffle.
|Double Waffle
|$11.00
Two Golden Brown Belgian Waffles
|Single Waffle
|$6.00
Golden Brown Belgian Waffle