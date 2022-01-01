Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve waffles

Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel image

 

Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel

480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Soup$6.00
More about Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$4.50
More about Two Cousins
Blazin J's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazin J's

15 E King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.7 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle$3.99
Waffle Sandwich$12.99
More about Blazin J's
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway) image

 

Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)

1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Waffle Fries$8.00
Waffle fries topped with bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
More about Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Max's Eatery

38 W King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Waffle$14.00
crispy chicken atop a Max's waffle with scallions and sides of buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Chicken & Waffles$13.50
crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup
Max's Waffles$5.00
Golden Waffles with Butter and Syrup
More about Max's Eatery
Item pic

 

Max&Go! Richmond Square

600 Richmond Drive,, Neffsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Go Buffalo Chicken and Waffles$13.50
Go Buffalo! Hot sauce and blue cheese with our crispy fried chicken and a golden brown Belgian waffle.
Double Waffle$11.00
Two Golden Brown Belgian Waffles
Single Waffle$6.00
Golden Brown Belgian Waffle
More about Max&Go! Richmond Square
Item pic

 

Blazin J's (Mall Location)

142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Piece Waffle Combo$10.99
Waffle$3.99
More about Blazin J's (Mall Location)

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Ravioli

Tossed Salad

Ribeye Steak

French Toast

Egg Sandwiches

Stromboli

Pierogies

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston