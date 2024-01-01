Waldorf chicken salad in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve waldorf chicken salad
More about CoffeeCo - Landisville
CoffeeCo - Landisville
2151 State Road, Lancaster
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$13.95
Bed of spring mix topped with sliced red onion, tomato, almonds, grapes, and housemade chicken salad served with poppyseed dressing
More about CoffeeCo - Millcreek
CoffeeCo - Millcreek
2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$13.95
Bed of spring mix topped with sliced red onion, tomato, almonds, grapes, and housemade chicken salad served with poppyseed dressing