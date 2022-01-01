Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve white pizza

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
LG Bianca- White Pizza$14.99
XL Bianca (White) Pizza$17.99
Lg Sic Bianca (White) Pizza$17.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Small Red & White Pizza$12.00
MARINARA, MOZZARELLA
Large Red & White Pizza$15.00
MARINARA, MOZZARELLA
More about American Bar and Grill
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large White Pizza$19.79
No tomato sauce. Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes
& garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.
More about Two Cousins

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Grilled Steaks

Eggplant Parm

Curry

Taco Pizza

Penne

Chipotle Chicken

Cheesecake

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston